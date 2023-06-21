The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan announces Highland Park benefit event with NWA wrestling company

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his National Wrestling Alliance wrestling company have announced a benefit in support of Highland Park, Illinois, a year after the 2022 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb during a July 4 parade.

The event takes place July 8 and will raise money for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was seriously injured in the shooting, and has required extensive surgery and care over the past year.

"This event is a testament to the community's resilience and the unifying power of wrestling," Corgan says.

For more info, visit NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Corgan has long lived in Highland Park, and his Madame ZuZu's tea shop is located there. Last year, he held a streaming benefit concert in support of the victims.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River Presents: Styx

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!