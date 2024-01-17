The Smashing Pumpkins reviewing over 10,000 submissions for guitarist position

Earlier in January, The Smashing Pumpkins announced an open call for applications to become a guitarist in the band. Turns out, a whole lot of people are interested in the gig.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 16, the Pumpkins share that they've received over 10,000 submissions.

"Currently, there are 8 people working full-time to review each and every one," the post reads.

The position will presumably fill the absence of departing guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who'd been with the Pumpkins since 2006 before leaving in 2023. The band currently includes original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

The Pumpkins' 2024 touring schedule includes dates in Europe and U.S. stadium shows with Green Day.

