Slash's stepdaughter dies; upcoming concerts canceled

Slash has shared that his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died. She was 25.

A statement posted to the Guns N' Roses guitarist's Instagram reads, "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept at a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss," the statement continues.

Lucy-Bleu passed July 19 while Slash was on tour in support of his new blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned. Prior to sharing the news, Slash announced that several of his upcoming tour dates had been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." The affected shows run from Monday in Cincinnati to Saturday in Windsor, Ontario.

Slash's tour is expected to resume July 28 in Toronto.

