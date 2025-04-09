Slash slashes X, announces decision to 'step away' from platform

By Josh Johnson

Slash no longer has even just a little "Patience" for social platform X.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist has announced that he's "decided to step away" from the social media site formerly known as Twitter and that he will "no longer be active on the platform."

"This was a considered decision after repeated hacks, and it reflects a shift in how I'd like to stay connected moving forward," Slash writes.

Slash will still be "posting regular updates" on his Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!