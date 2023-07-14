Slash shreds with Demi Lovato on "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)"

Slash collaborates with Demi Lovato on a new version of the pop star's song "Sorry Not Sorry."

"Slash is an iconic artist who I've been a fan of for years," Lovato says of the Guns N' Roses shredder. "It's an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of 'Sorry Not Sorry.'"

You can listen to "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube. The track will also appear on the upcoming album REVAMPED, featuring similarly guitar-driven rerecordings of Lovato's past songs.

Lovato previously explored heavier rock sounds on the 2022 album HOLY FVCK and toured behind the record with a live band featuring Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss.

Slash, meanwhile, has been involved with several projects lately that may be surprising for GN'R fans. In addition to rocking with Lovato, he teamed up with Dolly Parton and Chris Janson on the country song "21 Forever" and plays guitar on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.