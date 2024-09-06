Slash releases '﻿Halloween Horror Nights'﻿ vinyl exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Josh Johnson

Slash has released a new vinyl record collecting the music he wrote for the Halloween Horror Nights Universal Monsters haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The limited-edition LP will be available exclusively on-site at Universal Studios Hollywood through Nov. 3. A limited number of copies are autographed by the Guns N' Roses shredder.

"As a longtime fan of horror movies and of 'Halloween Horror Nights,' I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce a soundtrack for the Universal Monsters haunted house," Slash says. "Similar to the way music affects a film, I composed this score for the legions of infamous characters in these haunted houses to elicit a sense of emotional terror."

Slash has been composing music for the Halloween Horror Nights Universal Monsters haunted house for the past six years. His latest score will be heard at the Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines attraction.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

