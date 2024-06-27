Slash to perform at Seattle’s Easy Street Records

The Guns N' Roses guitarist will perform with his blues band, bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome and vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal, as they celebrate Slash's recently released blues album Orgy of the Damned.
Only a limited number of attendees will be allowed at the show, and spots can be reserved by pre-purchasing a copy of the record through Easy Street.
Orgy of the Damned, which was released in May, features guest appearances by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Demi Lovato.
