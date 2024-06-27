Slash to perform at Seattle’s Easy Street Records

Slash is set to make a special in-store appearance at Easy Street Records in Seattle on July 7.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist will perform with his blues band, bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome and vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal, as they celebrate Slash's recently released blues album Orgy of the Damned.

Only a limited number of attendees will be allowed at the show, and spots can be reserved by pre-purchasing a copy of the record through Easy Street.

The in-store performance will happen ahead of the Redmond, Washington, stop of Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival, which takes place July 8 and features performances by Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales.

Orgy of the Damned, which was released in May, features guest appearances by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Demi Lovato.

