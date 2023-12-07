Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach drops new single after being unmasked as Tiki on 'The Masked Singer'

Original Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach got his reality TV boot on Wednesday, December 6. The rocker was voted off the Fox hit show The Masked Singer and was revealed to be the celebrity inside the Tiki costume.

“Your show has been on 10 seasons, which is a long time. And this show is about singing, which I love,” he replied, when asked why he decided to do the program.

He later mentioned that he had previously met judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Though he'd never met Robin Thicke, he told the singer, "I partied with your dad," referring to actor Alan Thicke. He said he partied with Alan and John Stamos at a Beach Boys concert.

“Your dad was hilarious, he was so funny and cool,” Sebastian said, “and I’m Canadian too so we’re all a little bit crazy.”

"When I first agreed to be on the show, I thought it was mostly about comedy and costumes, which it definitely is!" Sebastian later shared in a statement. "But when I actually did the show, I realized that 'The Masked Singer' is about SINGING! Which I love to do! I had an incredible time doing the show."

Bach's unmasking coincides with the release of his brand new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?," which was co-written by Myles Kennedy.

"To me, 'What Do I Got To Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," he says. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style."

"What Do I Got To Lose?" is available now via streaming services, and you can watch the video on YouTube.

