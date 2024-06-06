Skid Row releasing first-ever live album and concert film, 'Live in London'

earMUSIC

By Jill Lances

Skid Row is giving fans a taste of their live show with the release of their first-ever live album and concert film, Skid Row – Live in London, dropping Sept. 20.

The album features a recording of the hard rockers’ Oct. 24, 2022, show at the 02 Forum Kentish Town, with performances of such classic Skid Row tracks as "18 and Life" and "I Remember You," along with newer tunes like "Time Bomb" and "Tear It Down."
“London has always been a home away from home for us,” bassist Rachel Bolan shares. “We are very excited to finally capture a live show on video for the rest of the world to see.”

The first single from the release is the live performance of "Slave to the Grind," the title track of the band's sophomore album. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Skid Row – Live in London will be released in a variety of formats, including CD/DVD, two-LP black vinyl and digitally. It is available for preorder now.

