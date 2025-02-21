Simple Minds dropping new live album, 'Live in the City of Diamonds', in April

Simple Minds are giving fans a taste of their live show with a new live album coming in April.

Live in the City of Diamonds is a recording of the band's April 6, 2024, sold-out concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and is the third in a trio of Live in the City albums, following 1987's Live in the City of Lights and 2019's Live in the City of Angels.

As a preview of the album, the band has dropped a live performance of their classic hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which is available now.

"All we wanted was to be in 'a great live band' and to spend our lives taking our music with us around the world," Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr shares. "Decades later we still relish that challenge every night on tour. Live in The City of Diamonds captures both the spirit and fever of Simple Minds live at this moment in time."

Live in the City of Diamonds will be released April 25 in a variety of formats, including a two-CD set with 24 tracks and a 24-page book, a two-LP black vinyl set with 18 tracks and a two-LP clear glitter vinyl set, also with 18 tracks. All formats are available for preorder now.

Simple Minds are set to launch their Alive & Kicking tour, featuring special guests Soft Cell and Modern English, on May 16 in Ridgefield, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at simpleminds.com.

