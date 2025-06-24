Simple Minds to release 40th anniversary deluxe edition of 'Once Upon A Time'

Simple Minds are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album Once Upon A Time with a new anniversary reissue.

Dropping Oct. 17, the five-CD box set is a cut-down version of the super deluxe edition released in 2016. The 40th anniversary edition will include the original album, as well as bonus discs featuring new and extended mixes, B-sides, single edits and rare tracks. It also includes a two-CD concert, Live in the City of Light, recorded in Paris in 1986.

Among the bonus tracks are the original and extended mix of their hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which originally appeared on the soundtrack to The Breakfast Club.

The set also includes a 36-page book with rare photos and interviews with Simple Minds founding members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill.

Released in October 1985, Once Upon A Time featured such songs as "Sanctify Yourself," "All the Things She Said," and "Alive and Kicking. It was released not long after they hit #1 with "Don't You (Forget About Me)," and the album went on to become the band's most successful album to date, peaking at #10 in the U.S.

In addition to the CD set, the album is being released on ruby red vinyl, which will feature the addition of "Don’t You (Forget About Me)" for the first time.

Once Upon A Time (40th Anniversary Edition) is available for preorder now.

Simple Minds recently wrapped their North American Alive & Kicking tour. They will kick off a U.K. tour in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, where they will play Once Upon A Time in its entirety. A complete list of dates can be found at SimpleMinds.com.

