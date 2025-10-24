Simon Kirke and Bad Company ‘honored’ by Can’t Get Enough tribute album

Cover of 'Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company' /(Primary Wave Music)

Soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Bad Company are the focus of a new tribute album, Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company, which is out now. It features guests like Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Struts and more covering iconic Bad Company tunes.

BadCo drummer Simon Kirke tells ABC Audio they're "honored that these artists have taken the time to record" their songs, noting, "It's wonderful."

He does say, however, that while he's familiar with artists like Slash and Elliott, he's not familiar with “half” of the musicians who took part in the album. He does heap praise on the covers, though: “They actually were not that far removed from our originals.”

Kirke and BadCo frontman Paul Rodgers also contributed to the project; Kirke plays drums and Rodgers adds backing vocals on Elliott and Collen's rendition of "Seagull," while Rodgers also contributed backing vocals to "Run With The Pack," covered by Blackberry Smoke, and "Shooting Star," covered by Halestorm.

Kirke says doing it “was kind of like a hats off” to the artists who took part in the release.

Before Kirke and Rodgers formed Bad Company with guitarist Mick Ralphs and bassist Boz Burrell, they were both in the band Free, and the album includes a cover of Free's biggest hit, "All Right Now." Kirke says it makes sense the tune would be included on the album.

“It's one of those songs that just will not die, and it'll be around long after I've gone,” he says. “It's an iconic song, always has been and always will be.”

Bad Company will inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

