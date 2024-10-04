Should Billy Idol be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Ozzy Osbourne thinks so

Billy Idol has been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 2007, but so far hasn’t even been nominated for induction. Well, rocker Ozzy Osbourne doesn’t think that’s right.

Ozzy is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time on Oct. 19. He was inducted in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath and now he’s getting in as a solo artist.

Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens are just two of the acts set celebrate Ozzy at the Hall of Fame induction, and Ozzy tells Rolling Stone he thinks Idol deserves to be in the Rock Hall, as well.

“Billy Idol is a rock icon,” Osbourne shares. “His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Folks can certainly argue that Idol has a big enough rock resume to get him in, thanks to his huge success in the '80s. His 1982 self-titled debut album went Gold thanks to songs like "Dancing with Myself" and "White Wedding," while the follow-up, Rebel Yell, peaked at #6 on the Billboard Album chart and has been certified double Platinum, with hits like the title track, "Eyes Without A Face" and "Flesh for Fantasy."

Idol previously told Spin that he'd love to get into the Rock Hall.

“It would be incredible,” he said. “It’s a big thank you to the fans in lots of ways. They really believed and hung in through thick and thin.”

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

