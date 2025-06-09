Sharon Osbourne kicked act off Black Sabbath reunion concert bill amid 'huge to-do with a manager'

An unnamed act originally booked for Black Sabbath's upcoming Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert will no longer be playing the show at the behest of Sharon Osbourne.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne shares, "I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath."

"It was probably the worst way I've felt in years," Sharon says. "And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up bulls*** lies because I threw his band off the bill."

Sharon does not specify which band she had booted, though she does say that it wasn't Iron Maiden. Sharon, of course, has history with Maiden, having orchestrated the crowd to egg frontman Bruce Dickinson during the 2005 Ozzfest.

Back to the Beginning takes place July 5 in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England, and will stream online. The bill also includes Ozzy's final performance, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira and Alice in Chains, among others.

