Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'overwhelming love and support' following Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne has shared an Instagram post thanking fans for their support following the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

"I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media," Sharon writes. "Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know."

She adds, "None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights."

Sharon also shares she's been working with falcons amid her grieving process.

"The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence," she says. "They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

The post concludes, "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."

Ozzy died on July 22, just over two weeks after his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5. Sharon was seen attending Ozzy's public funeral procession, held July 30 in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

