Sex Pistols dedicate Sydney concert to Blondie drummer Clem Burke

Sex Pistols brought their tour to Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, and dedicated the show to late Blondie drummer Clem Burke.

"Very quickly I just want to take a moment to dedicate this show to an amazing man, and a friend of the lads, Clem Burke," current frontman Frank Carter told the audience, as seen in video shared by bassist Glen Matlock. "An incredible drummer, who sadly passed away yesterday. So tonight is for Clem and it's for friendship."

Not only was Burke a friend of the Sex Pistols, he actually worked with several members of the band. Burke and guitarist Steve Jones teamed up in 1983 for the supergroup Chequered Past, which also featured singer Michael Des Barres and former Blondies bassist Nigel Harrison.

In addition, Burke and Matlock played together in the band International Swingers, which was formed in 2011. Matlock also performed with Blondie on tours in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Matlock had previously paid tribute to Burke on social media, writing, "Such a sad news couple of days. What a drummer, what a friend, what a guy. Will miss you big time mate."

Burke's death was announced by Blondie on Monday, revealing that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer he had been privately battling cancer. He was 70.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” read the post. “Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

