Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film 'Cry to Heaven'

Adele is going from "Rolling in the Deep" to "Roll film." She'll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who's best known as a fashion designer, but who's directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice. Set in 18th century Italy, it's about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera.

In addition to Adele, the movie's cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark Strong, Thandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford's film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford's films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele's representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

