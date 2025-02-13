See the trailer for new John Lennon documentary, 'Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade'

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

There's another documentary about John Lennon on the way, and a new trailer for the film has just been released.

Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade is a British documentary that explores Lennon's post-Beatles career using archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with musicians, journalists and close friends. There are also archival interviews from Lennon, Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney.

"Follow the legend as he evolves beyond The Beatles creating revolutionary music and standing at the forefront of anti-war protests that would make him one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time," reads the description of the film.

So far there’s no word on when the documentary will be released.

