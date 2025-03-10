See Ringo Starr & Jack White perform ‘Matchbox’ from upcoming special, 'Ringo & Friends at The Ryman'

Ringo Starr's Ringo & Friends at the Ryman premieres Monday on CBS, and fans are getting another sneak peek at the special.

The network just released a clip of Ringo joined by rocker Jack White for a performance of the Carl Perkins track "Matchbox." Starr previously recorded his take on the song for The Beatles' 1964 EP Long Tall Sally.

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman premieres at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. It was recorded during Ringo's two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in January, following the release of his new country album, Look Up.

Other "friends" joining Ringo include Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Brenda Lee, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Rodney Crowell and The War and Treaty.

Both Ryman shows ended with an all-star performance of The Beatles song "With a Little Help from My Friends," with proceeds from the song benefiting California wildfire relief efforts.

Ringo is getting ready to hit the stage once again this summer. He'll kick off a new tour with his All-Starr Band on June 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

