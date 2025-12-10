See Billie Eilish laugh, cry, chill in a 'puppy room' in trailer for 3D 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' concert film

James Cameron and Billie Eilish on the set of 'BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)' (Henry Hwu)

A new trailer has been released for BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), the singer's upcoming immersive movie collaboration with Titanic director James Cameron.

In the non-3D trailer, which is mostly set to Billie's song "The Greatest," we see her behind-the-scenes and onstage during her recently completed tour, and working with Cameron, who says, "No one's shot a concert film on this scale before."

He adds, "We're using tech that's never been used before," to which Billie replies, "Can't wait!"

The words "She changed music. He changed movies. Together, they'll reinvent the concert experience." flash onscreen as we see more scenes of Billie on and offstage. She cries at a sweet note her brother FINNEAS sends her, grins as he joins her onstage, and laughs backstage at how tired she is.

In the last scene, Billie is seen petting various dogs and explaining, "Tour is so brutal, I like to have a puppy room to go chill in." "I'll be doing this on my next movie for sure," jokes Cameron.

BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) arrives in theaters March 20. You can sign up now for early access to tickets, or purchase a "friends and family" gift card at Billie's webstore that you can use to buy the tickets -- it'll arrive in time for the holidays.

