Sebastian Bach to compete on Food Networks’ 'Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition'

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach is getting ready to show off his lack of cooking skills.

The rocker is one of the celebrities booked for the Food Network competition series Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains, debuting Jan. 5.

"Hey i can make one thing perfectly in a restaurant! That would be a reservation," Bach shared on Instagram. "i had a hilarious time filming this show and it should be very entertaining to watch!"

The heroes vs. villains labels come from the contestants' previous reputations during their reality show days, with Bach, who appeared on reality shows like Sing Your Face Off and The Masked Singer, landing in the heroes category.

Bach and his fellow contestants, including Cheryl Burke, Adam Rippon, Frankie Grande and Tiffany "New York" Pollard, will be mentored this year by chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso, with the two most-improved contestants facing off in the season finale, airing Feb. 2. The winner gets $25,000 for the charity of their choice.

