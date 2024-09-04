Scorpions guitarist reveals injury that forced the cancellation of September shows

Scorpions recently canceled a series of September shows in Germany due to an injury suffered by guitarist Matthias Jabs. Jabs is now revealing what happened to him.

A post on social media features a photo of Jabs in a wheelchair with his foot and hand in casts. In the caption he explains that the injury occurred at his rented summer house, sharing, "I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel."

“I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg,” he said. “Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.”

Jabs said he’s working on being able to play guitar again “as soon as possible,” but the September shows won’t be happening.

On a positive note, he wrote, “I am very optimistic that we will see us again very soon.”

As of now Scorpions don't have any other shows booked for 2024. Back in April and May they headlined a Las Vegas residency, Scorpions – Love at First Sting, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.