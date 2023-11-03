Scorpions announce 'Love at First Sting' 40th anniversary Las Vegas residency

Scorpions are headed to Las Vegas to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album Love at First Sting, which featured their hit tune "Rock You Like A Hurricane."

The German rockers just announced a new 2024 residency, Scorpions – Love at First Sting Las Vegas, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency kicks off April 11 and consists of nine shows, running through May 3.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater," Scorpions' Klaus Meine shares. "We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the U.S., celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love at First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!"

Scorpions previously headlined Las Vegas in 2022 with their Sin City Nights residency.

A presale for Scorpions fan club members kicks off Monday, November 6, at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. PT. A complete list of Scorpions dates can be found at the-scorpions.com.

