School board approves budget, Gwinnett County teachers getting a $4K pay raise

Lawsuit claims teacher brought swords to school to have students fight one another (hxdbzxy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County teachers are the latest group of teachers to receive a significant pay raise as more districts boost efforts to retain and recruit educators in metro Atlanta.

The Gwinnett County School Board unanimously voted to approve a $3.2 billion proposed budget Thursday night that includes a $4,000 pay raise for teachers.

The raise includes a $2,500 pay increase budgeted by Gov. Brian Kemp for teachers statewide earlier this year.

“I think it’ll be a morale boost,” Jennifer Wurschinger, a 17-year Gwinnett County teacher said, “There’s all kinds of things that every teacher does that are uncompensated.”

She welcomes an emphasis on keeping teachers in the classroom by boosting their pay.

“Those pay raises are going to go towards retaining and recruiting the people who are going to make positive changes,” she said.

Gwinnett Schools staff who are not on a teacher salary will receive a 4.25% increase in pay with the proposed budget.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Public Schools gave teachers an 11% pay raise.

Some educators applaud the pay raises but say teachers need dedicated time to do their jobs at school.

“They need that time just so they can plan their lessons and so they can grade papers and not be taking that work home,” said Lisa Morgan, President of the Georgia Association of Educators.

Wurschinger says she hopes these raises spark conversations on how Gwinnett school leaders can make the district work toward being more equitable by increasing salaries for special education teachers and teachers who work at Title 1 schools.

“Those are our most vulnerable students,” Wurschinger said. “We need our best teachers there.”



