Sammy Hagar’s 'VOA', featuring signature tune “I Can’t Drive 55,” turns 40

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of Sammy Hagar's eighth studio album, VOA, which helped launch him into mainstream success thanks to what became one of his signature tunes, "I Can't Drive 55."

The origin story of the song is somewhat legendary for Hagar fans, with the rocker recalling to ABC Audio how he got the inspiration while driving after traveling for 24 hours on his way back from an African vacation.

Hagar got pulled over by a cop and got a ticket for driving 62 mph. He was shocked, telling the cop, "This is ludicrous. I can't drive 55." He says he went right home and, “Boom, wrote the song.”

“I Can’t Drive 55” was a top 40 hit for Hagar, its popularity aided in part by a music video shot at the Saugus Speedway in Santa Clarita, California. The song has been a staple at Hagar’s live shows and is still a fan favorite, which Hagar attributes to it being something folks can relate to.

“Every person in America over 16 years of age had to deal with that. So that's when you got something that's really relative,” he says. “It's like COVID. It's like anything you wrote about songwise in COVID, the experiences you had, every person on the damn planet had the same experience.”

VOA peaked at #32 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

In 1985, following the success of VOA, Sammy was asked to replace David Lee Roth as frontman of Van Halen. With Hagar at the helm, Van Halen landed four #1 albums.

Hagar is currently on his The Best of All Worlds Tour, where he's playing both solo songs and Van Halen classics. The tour hits Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Wednesday.

