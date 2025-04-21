Sammy Hagar announces new single, ‘Encore, Thank You, Good Night’

Sammy Hagar is getting ready to share new music with fans.

The rocker is set to release the new single "Encore, Thank You, Good Night" on Friday, which he wrote with guitar great Joe Satriani.

The tune was inspired by a dream Hagar had about his late Van Halen bandmate Eddie Van Halen. It is described as "a celebration and expression of appreciation" of his time in Van Halen.

“This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” Sammy shares. “It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you — with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo.”

Satriani plays guitar on the tune, with Van Halen's Michael Anthony on bass and Kenny Aronoff on drums.

“Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound — he brought in that big, emotional, guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie’s spirit but is entirely of Joe’s creation,” Sammy says. “With Michael Anthony’s thundering bass and stellar Van Halen-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff’s relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels.”

"Encore, Thank You, Goodnight" is available for preorder now.

Next up, Hagar is set to headline the Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage on Sunday, where he'll premiere the video for the song. He'll then kick off his Las Vegas residency, The Best of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas – The Residency, on April 30 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

