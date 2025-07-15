Sammy Hagar teases new residency dates

Looks like Sammy Hagar may be returning to Las Vegas.

The rocker teased fans with the possibility of more residency dates in a birthday post to guitarist and Best of All Worlds bandmate Joe Satriani.

"Happy birthday my brother, looks like you're celebrating hard already!" he wrote on Instagram. "Just remember Smoke, you can have your cake and eat it too! just gotta know the trick P."

Hagar ended the post by adding, “can’t wait for the next residency announcement sssshhhhh.”

While Hagar doesn't mention where the residency will be, it's possible he could be referring to additional dates of his Best of All Worlds residency at Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM. The initial residency took place in April and May, with Hagar backed by Satriani, Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

