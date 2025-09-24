Sammy Hagar shares video of Van Halen's 1995 performance during Denver blizzard

Sammy Hagar is looking back at a memorable Van Halen show from 30 years ago.

The band's former frontman has shared video of the group performing the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track "Poundcake" at their Sept. 20, 1995, concert at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. What made it particularly memorable was that Van Halen had to play during a blizzard, which dropped 8 inches of snow in the area.

"I'll never forget looking out and it looked like we were playing for 18,000 snowmen," Sammy writes in the description of the clip. "Eddie (Van Halen) ended up playing half the show with gloves with the fingertips cut out if you could imagine!"

He adds, "We had giant heaters on stage you name it we did the whole show the craziest thing ever."

Van Halen’s Michael Anthony adds, "The place was packed and everybody looked like a Q-tip out there. It was no big deal for the audience."

"Poundcake" is one of the many Van Halen songs Sammy performs on his upcoming live album Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency, dropping Oct. 10. It captures performances from his 2025 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

