Sammy Hagar reveals his favorite movie: “It blew my mind”

Sammy Hagar is giving fans a peek into his taste in movies in the latest edition of his Storytime with Sammy video series.

In the clip, Sammy reveals that he's "not a big movie guy," but says Pulp Fiction and the first Star Wars are among his favorites. "Movies like that just blew me away," he says. "I'm not gonna walk out on this movie because I know something's gonna happen I need to see."

And that's particularly true for Pulp Fiction. "That was the craziest movie," Sammy says, noting he loved Samuel L. Jackson's big speech in which he quotes from the Bible before blowing someone away. "I know it sounds wicked, I busted out laughing so hard that people started asking me to shut up," Sammy says. "I could not stop laughing, it blew my mind."

Hagar praises director Quentin Tarantino for pioneering movies that mess with your head, adding, "It's got to be one of the greatest movies ever made, probably one of the most influential movies to other filmmakers."

Released in 1994, Pulp Fiction starred Jackson, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman and others. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Tarantino an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

