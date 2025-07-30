Sammy Hagar, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin to play benefit for first responders

Gary Miller/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Sammy Hagar and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin are among the performers who'll be headlining One805Live! 2025, an annual benefit that supports the first responders of Santa Barbara County, California.

Also on the bill are former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, the bands The Fray and Good Charlotte, and country star Trisha Yearwood.

The event is set for Sept. 20 at Kevin Costner's oceanside estate in the Santa Barbara area, and tickets are on sale now.

Funds raised will go to essential equipment and mental wellness programs for Santa Barbara County's first responders. Past events have been headlined by artists like John Fogerty and The Alan Parsons Project, as well as Pink and Maroon 5.

