Sammy Hagar releases new song ‘Encore, Thank You, Good Night’

Sammy Hagar has released the new single, "Encore, Thank You, Good Night," which is described as "a celebration and expression of appreciation" of his time in Van Halen.

Sammy has said that the song was inspired by a dream he had about late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

“This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” Sammy shares. “It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you — with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo.”

In the lyrics, Sammy thanks Eddie for coming into his dream, noting, "thank you for the visit, what took so long," and also thanks him for the music, the "good times," and the "fortune and the fame," noting, "since you've been gone, things don't feel the same."

"Encore, Thank You, Good Night" is available now via digital outlets. Sammy is set to debut the video for the song on Sunday when he headlines the Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage. It will also debut on YouTube.

Sammy co-wrote "Encore, Thank You, Good Night" with Joe Satriani, and it features Satriani on guitar, Van Halen's Michael Anthony on bass and Kenny Aronoff on drums. These are the same guys Sammy will be playing Van Halen tunes with at his Las Vegas residency, The Best of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas – The Residency, which kicks off Wednesday at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

