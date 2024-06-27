Sammy Hagar previews upcoming A&E 'Biography' special

Sammy Hagar is the subject of a new A&E Biography special debuting June 30, and he's giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

The former Van Halen frontman shared a preview of the episode on Instagram, and in the clip he discusses where the idea came from to write his hit song "I Can't Drive 55."

“Before I wrote the song I Can't Drive 55, I had 34 speeding tickets and my license taken away three times and was paying $135,000 a year for insurance - and that was in 1984!” Hagar writes in the caption of the post. “Since I wrote that song and made that video I have gotten only two speeding tickets! It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

In the preview, Hagar talks about being stopped at 2 a.m. on a deserted highway for driving 62 in a 55 mph zone. After being pulled over by the cop, he told his wife, “Man, I can’t drive 55, you know?”

“I swear it was like God struck me with lightning,” he shares. “I wrote the whole song like that night. And it was the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

"I Can't Drive 55" was the lead single off Hagar's album VOA and was a top-40 hit for the rocker.

Sammy Hagar's A&E Biography special will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.