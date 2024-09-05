Sammy Hagar to play 2024 Stagecoach festival

Sammy Hagar is set to play in the desert next year.

The former Van Halen frontman is one of several non-country acts booked to perform at the 2025 Stagecoach country music festival, happening April 25-27 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same location as the Coachella music festival.

Hagar is on the bill for Sunday, April 27, which features headliner Luke Combs, as well as Midland, Goo Goo Dolls, The Bacon Brothers and more.

Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll are also set to headline, with the lineup including Brothers Osborne, Tommy James and The Shondells, Lana Del Rey, Creed, Backstreet Boys, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBride and T-Pain.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PT.

