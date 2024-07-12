Sammy Hagar launches contest for autographed guitar ahead of tour kickoff

Sammy just announced a new giveaway, with a grand prize of an electric guitar from bandmate Joe Satriani's personal collection. The turquoise guitar, which was played by both Joe and Sammy during the band's first tour rehearsals, is signed by all members of the band: Sammy, Joe, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.
To enter, fans simply have to follow Sammy or his Beach Bar Rum on Instagram, tag three concert buddies, and like and share the sweepstakes post. The contest runs from July 12 to July 19 at 12 p.m. PT, and a random winner will be selected and notified on July 20.
A complete list of Sammy's dates can be found at redrocker.com.
