Sammy Hagar launches Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience sweepstakes for Las Vegas residency

Disney/Michael Le Brecht II
By Jill Lances

Sammy Hagar is getting ready to launch The Best of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas - The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, and he's giving one lucky fan a chance to win what he's calling the Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience.

Fans can enter Sammy's new sweepstakes now. The grand prize winner will nab two VIP tickets to the May 9 show, along with two roundtrip tickets to Vegas and a two-night stay at the Park MGM.

It also comes with a red Les Paul guitar and tour jacket, both signed by Sammy and the band: Van Halen's Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff. There's also a meet and greet with Sammy before the show and a VIP table at The Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan in Vegas.

Fans have until April 21 to enter the sweepstakes, with the winner to be announced on April 22.

The Best of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas – The Residency will have Sammy performing a career-spanning set that includes songs from his solo career, Van Halen, Montrose and Chickenfoot. It kicks off April 30 and runs through May 17. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

