Sammy Hagar joins lineup for Metallica's Helping Hands benefit concert

By Josh Johnson

Sammy Hagar has joined the lineup for Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands benefit concert, taking place Dec. 13 in Los Angeles.

The Red Rocker will be joined by his Best of All Worlds lineup, which includes his former Van Halen bandmate Mike Anthony, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Metallica has also announced that musical duo SistaStrings will be playing Helping Hands, as well.

The biannual Helping Hands benefits Metallica's All Within My Hands charity foundation and features a rare acoustic performance from the metal legends.

Previous openers and special guests include Greta Van Fleet, Cage the Elephant and St. Vincent.

