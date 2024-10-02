Sammy Hagar getting key to Las Vegas Strip

By Jill Lances
Sammy Hagar will be honored in Las Vegas Friday with a key to the Las Vegas Strip.
The rocker will be on hand for the ceremony, which will take place on the Strip-side patio of his Cabo Wabo Cantina.
The event will recognize Hagar’s “profound economic and charitable impact in Clark County, Nevada,” and celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vegas’ Cabo Wabo Cantina and also Hagar’s 77th birthday.
While Hagar doesn't technically turn 77 until Oct. 13, he will be celebrating his big day in Vegas onstage at his Birthday Bash concerts at the Palms Casino, Friday and Saturday. He’ll also host Sammy’s Birthday Splash at the Palms Pool on Saturday, with cake and a guest appearance by Rick Springfield.
Sammy will then bring his birthday celebration to his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for two nights, Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!