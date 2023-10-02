Rush’s Geddy Lee announces North American book tour

Rush's Geddy Lee is heading out on tour this fall but without his instruments.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced North American dates for My Effin' Life In Conversation, which will have the rocker discussing his upcoming memoir, My Effin' Life, due out November 13.

The shows will see Geddy reading and expounding on excerpts from the book. He will also answer fan questions during a Q&A moderated by a yet-to-be-announced special guest.

The tour kicks off Monday, November 13, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City before moving on to such cities as Philadelphia, Boston, Cleveland, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. It wraps December 7 in Toronto, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at rush.com.

A Citi presale for tickets kicks off Tuesday, October 3, at 12 p.m. local time and will be followed by a general onsale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Geddy’s book, plus $1 from each ticket will be donated to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund, which is raising money in order to commission a public work of art in honor of the late Rush drummer.

