Rush to release new Atlantic years vinyl box set

By Jill Lances
Rush is set to release a new vinyl box set dedicated to their time with Atlantic Records.

The Albums: 1989-1996, dropping Nov. 1, will be made up of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's first four albums with the label — 1989's Presto, 1991's Roll the Bones, 1993's Counterparts and 1996's Test for Echo.

The box set will consist of six LPs and comes with a print featuring reimagined cover artwork. The set's slipcase features new artwork created by artist Hugh Syme, who’s worked with Rush on album covers since 1975.

The Albums: 1989-1996 is available for preorder now.

