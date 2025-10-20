Rush expands Fifty Something tour to 17 new cities

L-R Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson/ (Photo credit: Richard Sibbald)

Rush has added more cities to their Fifty Something tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just added 17 new cities to the trek, the first Rush tour since 2015. The tour will now stop in such cities as Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver and more.

Registration is open until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET for a Rush artist presale for the new dates, which begins Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. local time.

Rush’s initial tour announcement consisted of multiple shows in seven cities, with all shows with the exception of the Mexico City date now sold out. The tour kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles and wraps Dec. 15 in Vancouver. A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

Rush’s Fifty Something tour will be the first time Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have toured as Rush since the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020. Playing drums on the tour will be Anika Nilles, who previously worked with the late Jeff Beck.

