Run to the theater to see official Iron Maiden doc, premiering in the fall

Power Trip - Day 1 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)
By Josh Johnson

An official feature documentary on Iron Maiden is in the works.

The film, produced by Universal Pictures Content Group, is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide in the fall in celebration of the metal icons' 50th anniversary. It is described as "an emotive journey through Iron Maiden's 50 year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers," including Metallica's Lars Ulrich, KISS' Gene Simmons and actor Javier Bardem.

"We're proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world," says band manager Rod Smallwood. "We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers."

Smallwood adds, "We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain's biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago."

The currently untitled doc will also include the final interview with original Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who passed away in 2024.

