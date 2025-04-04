Run and tell all of the angels, Kelly Clarkson's covered Foo Fighters' 'Learn to Fly'

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back home with a cover of the Foo Fighters song "Learn to Fly."

The inaugural American Idol winner put her spin on the There Is Nothing Left to Lose single for her Kellyoke segment on a recent episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I love the Foo Fighters," Clarkson said following her performance. "A few years ago we actually had Dave Grohl on the show, and we talked about ['Learn to Fly']. Now, I thought it had all this deep meaning, and he was like, 'Nope, I really just wanted to become a pilot.'"

"I'm still calling BS!" Clarkson laughed. "You were trying to be funny, man, but it's, like, such a deep song, it's such a cool song! He's poetic. Just lean into it, Dave!"

Hearing Clarkson sing "Learn to Fly" might be the closest we've gotten to hearing the song live for a bit, as Foo Fighters still haven't played a show since news broke in September that Grohl had fathered a child outside his marriage. Grohl, though, has returned to the stage in recent months for surprise Nirvana reunion performances at the SNL50 Homecoming Concert and the FireAid benefit.

