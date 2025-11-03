RRHOF 2025: Spotlight on Warren Zevon

After 30 years of eligibility, and one previous nomination, the late Warren Zevon is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday in the Musical Influence category.

Zevon is best known for such songs as "Werewolves of London" and "Lawyers, Guns and Money," as well as "Keep Me In Your Heart," from his 12th and final studio album, The Wind. It was released in August 2003, just weeks before his Sept. 7 death at 56.

Zevon also wrote songs that were recorded by other artists, including Linda Ronstadt, who covered tunes like "Hasten Down the Wind" and "Poor Poor Pitiful Me."

While "Werewolves of London" was Zevon's only top-40 hit, he had a devoted fanbase. In fact, Billy Joel wrote a letter to the Rock Hall in support of Zevon in 2023, before his first nomination.

"I just wanted to put in my two cents of supporting Warren Zevon to be included," Joel told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. "If anyone deserved to be, he did. He was a real original, and I don't know if that's appreciated enough."

That same year, the Rock Hall's Jason Hanley told ABC Audio why Zevon deserved the recognition, saying "people loved his music," and that he "influenced so many other artists and songwriters over the years."

After revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer, Zevon said his emotional goodbye to the public during an October 2003 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, where he was the sole guest and musical performer. Letterman, a well-known Zevon fan, is scheduled to appear at Saturday's induction, so there's a good chance he'll take part in the artist's tribute.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.