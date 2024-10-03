Royal Mail celebrating 60th anniversary of The Who with new stamp collection

The Who is being immortalized with a set of stamps issued by the Royal Mail.

The collection celebrates the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 60th anniversary and features 12 stamps made up of popular Who album covers, as well as group publicity shots and live performance photos.

Covers featured in the collection include 1965's My Generation, 1969's Tommy, 1972's Who's Next, 1973's Quadrophenia, 1978's Who Are You, 1981's Face Dances, 2006's Endless Wire and 2019's WHO.

Live shots are taken from the band’s 1967 concert at the Marquee Club and from a 1973 performance at Kings Hall in Belle Vue, Manchester.

“Stamp! Stamp! Stamp! It’s what I’ve done on stage all my life, sometimes in the air,” The Who's Pete Townshend shares. “At last my stamping, and that of my buddy Roger, has been honored properly, and will help letters, parcels and birthday cards travel through time and space, just as we have.”

Roger Daltrey adds, “The artwork on the album sleeves was almost as important to the success of the record as the music. It’s great to be reminded of them.”

The stamps are available starting Oct. 17 but can be preordered at royalmail.com.

