Ronnie Wood’s career highlighted in new compilation, 'Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025'

Ronnie Wood is known for his work as guitarist in The Rolling Stones and Faces, and now his 60-year career is being celebrated with a new compilation.

Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 will feature selections from Wood's solo career, as well as co-writes and important tracks from his work with The Stones, Faces, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Lane and the Jeff Beck Group.

The compilation will also include new recordings, which are his first solo releases since 2010's "I Feel Like Playing." Guests on those new releases include Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and Imelda May, the latter appearing on the track "You're So Fine," a cover of the Falcons' 1959 hit, which is now available via digital outlets.

Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 will be released Sept. 26 on two-LP and two-CD formats. The CD release will take fans back to Wood's teen years with the addition of songs made in the 1960s with his first band, the Birds, and The Creation.

Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.