Ronnie Wood reflects on his 50 years in The Rolling Stones: ‘What a joy’

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

In celebration of his 50th anniversary as a member of The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood recently released a new art collection, Paint it Black, and says his goal was to capture the feeling of him and his bandmates — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the late Charlie Watts — performing live.

"I wanted to capture the energy of Mick, Keith, me, our late friend Charlie, and the thousands of live shows we've been so lucky to play together," Wood, who painted the artwork from memory, tells Rolling Stone. "I wanted the fans to see what I see when we're onstage — music and art as one."

He adds, “My hope is the Stones fans can feel the music when they look at these paintings.”

Reflecting on his tenure with The Stones, Wood says it’s “hard to believe” it’s been 50 years.

“What a joy. I was already chuffed with the bands I’d played in before ’75. But joining the Stones — that felt like coming home,” he says. “I still get a kick out of being a Stone, and it keeps me out of trouble — sometimes.”

Ronnie Wood's Paint it Black collection is available now.

