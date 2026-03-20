Ronnie Wood debuts two new Rolling Stones inspired art pieces

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Ronnie Wood is not just a rock 'n' roll star. He's also known for his art, and he just debuted two new pieces of Rolling Stones-inspired artwork.

The first piece, Philadelphia 1981 III, is a painting of Wood and guitarist Keith Richards at Philadelphia's JFK Stadium during The Stones' Tattoo You American Tour. The second, Sympathy for the Devi, is an action shot of frontman Mick Jagger from the Voodoo Lounge tour, with Jagger wearing a feathered top hat and sunglasses.

Both prints, signed by Wood, come unframed and are available for preorder now, with shipping to start March 26. They are both limited to just under 300 copies each.

More info on these prints, and other pieces of Ronnie Wood art, can be found at RonnieWood.com.

While there’s been no word on whether The Rolling Stones have any plans to tour anytime soon, Wood is planning to take the stage in 2026. He recently announced two shows with his band at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Sept. 7 and 8.

He is also playing Burg Clam castle in Sperken, Austria, with Van Morrison, on July 16, and the Lucca Summer Festival in Tuscany, Italy, on July 17.

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