Ronnie James Dio tribute Rock for Ronnie concert raises $80,000

The Rock for Ronnie tribute concert, held in honor of the late Ronnie James Dio, raised $80,000 for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The event took place May 19 in Woodland Hills, California, and featured performances by Quiet Riot and Lita Ford, among others. A guitar Ford played and signed, featuring a light-up Dio logo, was auctioned for $11,500, while a Quiet Riot-autographed guitar went for $7,000.

The Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in honor of Dio, who passed away in 2010 from stomach cancer. He was 67.

Along with Rock for Ronnie, the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund also hosts the Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.