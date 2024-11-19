The Rolling Stones release 'Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush' performance of 'You Got Me Rocking'

The Rolling Stones have shared a new preview of their upcoming live release, Welcome to Shepherd's Bush, dropping Dec. 6.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is a recording of the band's June 8, 1999, London club show, and they just shared a video of their performance of the Voodoo Lounge track "You Got Me Rocking."

The Shepherd’s Bush concert was a “secret gig” The Stones headlined just a few days before they played two sold-out shows at Wembley Arena. Only 1,800 fans witnessed the concert in person, among them celebrities like The Who's Pete Townshend, Lenny Kravitz, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is being released in 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, making it the only Stones live concert film to be available in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

The Stones will also be celebrating the release with a world premiere Nov. 21 at Vue Leicester Square in London.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is available for preorder now.

