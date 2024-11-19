The Rolling Stones release 'Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush' performance of 'You Got Me Rocking'

The Rolling Stones have shared a new preview of their upcoming live release, Welcome to Shepherd's Bush, dropping Dec. 6.
Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is a recording of the band's June 8, 1999, London club show, and they just shared a video of their performance of the Voodoo Lounge track "You Got Me Rocking."
Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is being released in 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, making it the only Stones live concert film to be available in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.
The Stones will also be celebrating the release with a world premiere Nov. 21 at Vue Leicester Square in London.
Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.