The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood says technology removes the ‘heartbeat’ from modern music

Gary Miller/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood doesn't seem too keen on modern music.

Wood and The Who's Roger Daltrey recently attended a launch event in London for a new book about Buddy Holly. During a Q&A Wood shared his thoughts on music today, The Standard reports.

“We were throwing s*** at the wall and some of it stuck,” he said of The Stones' music. “There’s something about the technology I feel personally, we’re losing the essence of the heartbeat.”

He added, “Maybe it's because I’m older, but there’s not much new music.”

Words Of Love: Buddy Holly was conceived in 2017 by Daltrey and features cover art from Wood. It shares Holly's life and legacy through never-before-seen photos and personal items, along with stories by his widow, María Elena Holly, and contributions from artists like Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Pete Townshend, Van Morrison and Queen's Brian May.

The book is being released April 8, with proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, the cancer charities co-founded by Daltrey and Townshend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

